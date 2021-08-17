Georgia teen charged with murdering his Navy veteran mom

A 13-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his mother at their Georgia home last week, authorities said.

The teen has been charged with murder over the death of 37-year-old Dominique Bowers, who was found with a fatal gunshot wound last Friday, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

OHIO MOM PLEADS GUILTY TO MURDERING HER SON, 6, AND DUMPING HIS BODY IN RIVER

Bowers, a Navy veteran, was discovered by first responders after her son called 911, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The same day, police tracked down the boy on a different block in the neighborhood and took him into custody.

The teen suspect was also charged with aggravated assault. He is being held at the Crisp County Youth Detention Center.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST