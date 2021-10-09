Fiery Georgia plane crash leaves 4 dead

A small plane crashed Friday afternoon at Georgia's DeKalb-Peachtree Airport shortly after takeoff, killing all four people on board.

The single-engine Cessna P210N caught fire and at least 15 DeKalb County firefighters stationed at the Atlanta-area airport responded, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Keith Berry, a photographer who reported to the scene, said the tragedy "happened pretty fast."

"It crashed … and I don't know if it was just a hard landing, but it flipped and then it caught on fire," Berry told Fox 5 Atlanta.

"The plane just came and landed and it bounced a bit, and when it bounced that's when it tipped on its side," hw added.

According to its website, the airport is Georgia's second-busiest, behind Hartsfield-Jackson, also in the Atlanta area, with an average of 209,000 annual takeoffs and landings over the past three decades.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released. There was no word on the cause of the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.