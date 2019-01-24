Georgia shootings leave 4 dead, 2 wounded, sheriff says

Four people were killed and two others were injured in a pair of shootings in northern Georgia, authorities said late Thursday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the shootings unfolded in Rockmart, a small city approximately 40 miles northwest of Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Fox 5 Atlanta that agents from three separate field officers had responded to the area.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known and the names of the victims were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.