Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Georgia shooting

Police believe Athens shooting was connected to domestic violence

A former NASCAR driver was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Georgia on Saturday, a report said. 

John Wes Townley, 31, who retired from racing professionally in 2017, was mortally wounded in the Athens shooting that police believe was related to domestic violence, the Athens Banner-Herald reported. 

The unidentified 30-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries. 

John Wes Townley stands on pit road before a NASCAR Nationwide series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in 2014. 

John Wes Townley stands on pit road before a NASCAR Nationwide series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in 2014.  (AP)

It was unclear what, if any, type of relationship existed between Townley and the woman. 

A 32-year-old man who knows the ex-racer is suspected in connection to the deadly shooting. He has not yet been charged. 

Townley competed in 76 NASCAR races from 2008 to 2016, mainly in the Truck Series. His sole victory came in 2015 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to Motorsport.com. 

