Georgia Senate runoffs weather forecast: What to expect

Georgia will experience decent weather for Tuesday’s runoff election, according to forecasters.

"A beautiful day in Georgia for election day with mostly sunny skies for most," tweeted Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean on Tuesday morning. "Cool, but right around average for this time of year."

The National Weather Service Atlanta said Tuesday that high temperatures will vary quite a bit across the state.

"For far north Georgia, temperatures will remain in the 40s. For the rest of north Georgia and central Georgia, highs will range from the mid-50s to mid-60s," it tweeted.

STORM SYSTEMS MOVE INLAND IN THE WEST, MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES IN GEORGIA

With control of the Senate at stake, Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the runoff election.

The polls are set to close at 7 p.m. EST on Election Day, and that's when ballot counting can begin. Absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls to be counted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Military and overseas ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday will be counted, and absentee voters also have until Friday to fix any problems so their votes can be counted.

Fox News' Janice Dean and The Associated Press contributed to this article.