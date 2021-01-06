Georgia runoffs: Perdue in tight race; Loeffler vows to 'keep fighting' after Warnock's projected win

Georgia runoffs: Perdue in tight race; Loeffler not ready to concede after Warnock's projected win

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., remained in a tight battle with Democrat Jon Ossoff early Wednesday as votes continued to be counted in Tuesday's two U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia.

Meanwhile, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Democrat Raphael Warnock would unseat appointed U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the state's other contest.

Loeffler encouraged her supporters early Wednesday to "keep fighting," refusing to concede her Senate runoff election despite Warnock, claiming victory.

"There are a lot of votes out there, and as y’all know, we have a path to victory and we’re staying on it," Loeffler said. "Thanks to each and every one of you, every door knocker, every conversation."

Perdue's campaign issued a statement early Wednesday:

"As we've said repeatedly over the last several weeks and as recently as this evening, this is an exceptionally close election that will require time and transparency to be certain the results are fair and accurate and the voices of Georgians are heard," the campaign wrote. "We will mobilize every available resoirce and exhaust every legal recourse to ensure all legally cast ballots are properly counted. We believe in the end, Senator Perdue will be victorious."

If Democrats capture both Georgia seats, they and their two independent allies would take control of the Senate on a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris being able to break any tie votes. CLICK HERE MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

- Warnock projected to defeat Loeffler in Georgia runoff

- 'Squad' members call Georgia runoffs prematurely: 'We got Mitch out'

- Biden chief of staff mocks Loeffler's plan to object to election certification

- Georgia Republicans gain court victory for ballot count observers in Atlanta

- Matt Drudge preemptively congratulates Warnock, knocks Loeffler

-TUCKER CARLSON: Democrats are on the verge of unchecked power. Where was the GOP?

Trump puts focus on Pence, says if VP decertifies, he will 'win the presidency'

President Trump early Wednesday put the focus on Vice President Mike Pence, saying that if Pence "comes through for us" and decertifies the Electoral College results, Trump will "win the presidency."

"If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency," Trump tweeted. "Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be)."

Trump added: "Mike can send it back!"

Trump’s tweet put renewed pressure on the vice president who will preside over Wednesday’s joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, on Tuesday night, said he and Pence were "in total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act."

The president said that the election was "corrupt in contested states, and in particular it was not in accordance with the Constitution in that they made large scale changes to election rules and regulations as dictated by local judges and politicians, not by state legislators." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Trump puts pressure on Pence ahead of election showdown in Congress

- Trump slams McConnell, Cornyn, Thune as 'weak and ineffective' RINOs ahead of Electoral College certification

- Cruz-led group to object to certification of election results in at least one state, push electoral commission

- More than 100 House GOP lawmakers expected to object to at least one state's electors

- Pennsylvania legislature erupts into chaos over GOP refusal to seat Democratic senator



No Kenosha officers to face charges in Jacob Blake shooting, prosecutors say

The Wisconsin police officer involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake last year, igniting several days of unrest that included two fatal shootings, will not face criminal charges, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The officer who fired, Rusten Sheskey, 31, and the other officers will not be charged, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said during a news conference. He said the decision was based on evidence that was not captured on widely shared cellphone footage of the Aug. 23 shooting.

"It’s a narrow task today, it’s a legal and professional task," Graveley said. "Everybody has seen the video and so from their perspective, they have tried this case at their computer screen or from their living room."

Graveley said Blake, 29, was armed with a knife that was not visible in the video footage and admitted to having one during the incident. Statements that he was unarmed contradict what Blake, who had an active felony warrant for his arrest at the time of the shooting, told authorities, he said.

"He even tells us at different times he had the knife in different hands," Graveley said. "So he arms himself with a knife and refuses to drop that knife."

Investigators found a knife on the floorboard of Blake's vehicle. Graveley also announced that Blake will not face charges. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Kenosha protesters gather after Jacob Blake shooting results in no charges for police

- Progressives, Democrats slam Jacob Blake ruling for 'hypocrisy'

- Kyle Rittenhouse pleads not guilty to Kenosha shooting charges

- Kyle Rittenhouse’s mom says teen gunman was ‘helping people’ in Kenosha



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- DC protesters, police clash on eve of election certification vote; at least 6 arrests

- National security officials briefed on threat to fly plane into US Capitol to avenge death of Iranian general

- Doug Schoen: Senate will give Biden problems no matter who wins Georgia runoff elections

- House Dem posts legislative wish list while awaiting Georgia Senate results

- Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce ‘imminent’: report



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Stock futures trade mixed as investors await results of Georgia races, fate of Senate

- Democrats winning Georgia Senate runoffs could trigger 10% stock market sell-off, strategist says

- Neil Young becomes latest artist to sell stake in his songs

- GM to upgrade hundreds of temp US employees to full-time jobs

- US judge denies effort to stop drilling auction in Arctic refuge

- Apple will modify executive bonuses based on environmental values in 2021

#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, appeared on "Hannity" Tuesday night to discuss his plan to challenge the Electoral College results Wednesday when Congress reconvenes.



"We have an obligation to protect the integrity of the election," Cruz told host Sean Hannity, "and to protect the integrity of the democratic system. I intend to object tomorrow … and all 11 senators are standing with me in that objection. And what the objection is for, is to demand that we form an election commission that has the authority to investigate these claims of election fraud, to consider the evidence and to make determinations. These allegations are serious."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.