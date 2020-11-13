Georgia runoffs attracting 'major investments' from Senate GOP election arm

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Georgia’s two Senate runoffs attracting 'major investments' from Senate GOP election arm

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is spotlighting that it now has more than a dozen senior officials and staffers on the ground in Georgia.

And the Senate Republican re-election arm is emphasizing that it's making “major investments” in communications, data, field and digital operations in the state’s twin Senate runoff elections, which will decide whether the GOP holds on to its majority in the chamber, or if the Democrats will control both houses of Congress and the White House.



“This is a presidential level voter contact operation that is unprecedented and will be a key part of success for the campaigns in Georgia,” NRSC communications director Jesse Hunt told Fox News on Thursday.



The NRSC touts that it and the campaigns of Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have hauled in over $32 million in fundraising over the past six days, as they gear up for the Jan. 5 runoff elections.

The NRSC's counterpart, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), announced earlier this week it's planning a multimillion-dollar field effort to register and turn out Georgia voters.



The DSCC told Fox News that their efforts include on-the-ground organizers, direct mail, phones and text messaging, as well as digital mobilization efforts. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



- Pa. secretary of state lacked authority to change deadline 2 days before Election Day, court says

- Democrats raise $280G for Georgia Senate runoffs, AOC pushes 'embrace the base'

- Graham to counter 'tsunami of liberal money' by donating $1M to help Georgia Senate candidates

- Raphael Warnock discusses Reverend Wright relationship: 'I know Reverend Wright. I'm not an anti-Semite'



Justice Alito warns of dangers to free speech, religious liberty in Federalist Society address

Religious liberty and free speech are among Americans' personal freedoms potentially imperiled by government overreach during the coronavirus pandemic, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito warned Thursday.

“Tolerance for opposing views is now in short supply,” Alito added in a virtual keynote speech to a conference of the conservative Federalist Society, in which he referenced the current state of discourse in the nation's law schools and the “broader academic community.”

Many recent law school graduates claim they face “harassment” and “retaliation” for any views that depart “from law school orthodoxy,” Alito said.

“In certain quarters religious liberty has fast become a disfavored right,” he said. “For many today, religious liberty is not a cherished freedom. It’s often just an excuse for bigotry and it can’t be tolerated even when there’s no evidence that anybody has been harmed.”

He said there was “hostility” toward “unfashionable views” before the pandemic but said that free speech on campuses and at some corporations is now in danger.

“You can’t say that marriage is a union between one man and one woman,” Alito said. “Until very recently that’s what the vast majority of Americans thought. Now it’s considered bigotry.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

- Roman Catholic diocese seeks Supreme Court emergency relief over Cuomo coronavirus restrictions

- Candace Owens targets Facebook 3rd-party fact-checkers with lawsuit



Ingraham: Biden's COVID shutdown, globalist 'reset' plans will cripple American freedoms, economy

President-elect Joe Biden appears to be all-in on the globalist idea of a worldwide "reset" to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Laura Ingraham warned viewers Thursday.

"They'd like a new normal, and they don't like that old normal where Americans enjoyed their freedoms, the freedoms we often take for granted, like the right to work, to run a business, to attend school, the right to travel, and so on," said "The Ingraham Angle" host.

As proof, Ingraham cited a member of Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, University of Minnesota epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm.

"We could lock down for four to six weeks, and if we did that, we could drive the numbers down," Osterholm told Yahoo Finance. "Then we could really watch ourselves cruising into the vaccine availability [period] in the first and second quarter of next year, and bringing back the economy long before that." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



- Biden's new chief of staff praised de Blasio for holding large dinner to put COVID fears to rest

- Biden coronavirus adviser wants US to distribute vaccine globally before it's available to all Americans

- Warren credits Biden win to ‘most progressive economic’ platform ever



- Arkansas police officer fatally shot, suspect on the run: report

- Trump floating multiple unlikely survival scenarios as he weighs political future: report

- Glenn Greenwald tears into media, Schiff, other Dems for dismissing Hunter Biden controversy

- North Korea may be militarizing dolphins, report says

- Chicago mayor's lockdown orders, 'canceling' of Thanksgiving draw pushback

- Colts grab tiebreaker in AFC South by beating Titans 34-17

- Biden has room on health care, though limited by Congress

- 2020 election projected to cost $14B -- campaigns spent $8B on ads alone

- US government appeals order blocking TikTok ban from taking effect

- Disney CEO Bob Chapek slams California for ‘arbitrary’ rules keeping park closed

- Instacart taps Goldman Sachs to lead IPO at $30B valuation: – sources

- Nissan's damages case against absent Ghosn opens in Japan



Sean Hannity discussed voting irregularities on Thursday's edition of "Hannity," calling on lawmakers to preserve election integrity. “Many Americans do not believe this election was fair," he said, "and make no mistake, every American has a right to feel that way.

"Democrats got everything they wanted," he continued, "millions of mail-in ballots, many with no postmarks, many received after Election Day, some states no voter ID required, no proof of citizenship required, weeks and weeks of early voting, poll observers blocked from viewing the process – which the law actually allows them to do – other election laws entirely disregarded and right now, as we speak, it's now nine days since the election.”

