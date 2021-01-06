Georgia runoff polling site threatened by Tennessee man claiming Nashville bombing was 'practice': report

An elections warehouse in Fulton County, where votes are still being counted the morning after Georgia's closely watched Senate runoff race, was under heightened security on election night after a bomb threat was called in last week and poll workers and county officials were followed from the site to a parking deck on Tuesday night.

Fulton County Elections Director Rick Barron told WSB-TV that a man in Tennessee called in the bomb threat last Wednesday but no arrests were made after authorities investigated.

"The person said that the Nashville bombing was a practice run for what we would see today at one of our polling places," Barron told the network Tuesday night.

In addition, police responded to reports that county and poll workers were followed from the polling site and confronted while locking up ballot boxes and at the ballot pickup site, according to WSB-TV.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County Police Department did not respond to Fox News' request for more details on the incident.

Georgia's runoff races -- the results of which will be crucial in determining the balance of power in the Senate -- have been closely watched, particularly as President Trump has kept up attacks against the state, making unsubstantiated claims that there was widespread voter fraud in several counties -- including Fulton, a Democratic stronghold -- during the presidential elections.

Voter turnout for the runoffs was expected to exceed that of the November elections.

Ballots are still being counted in a handful of counties to determine the winner in the tight race between former Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Meanwhile, Democrat Raphael Warnock is projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., according to Fox News' Decision Desk early Wednesday.