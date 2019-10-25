Georgia cops shoot man who led officers on car chase after allegedly stalking ex-wife, report says

Georgia police shot a man Friday morning who was wanted for allegedly stalking his ex-wife and who they said pointed a gun at Forsyth County deputies after a brief car chase.

Authorities said no officers were injured in the shooting that occurred at Browns Bridge Road and Raines Drive. Both roads were shut down in either direction before reopening at 7 a.m. Friday as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continued probing the incident, the Forsyth County Sheriff Office tweeted.

Deputies told Channel 2 Action News they were originally called to the home of the suspect's ex-wife at 3:20 a.m. Friday. The woman told police her ex-husband had been standing on her property and she had previously taken a restraining order against him, according to the news station.

The suspect left before police arrived at the woman's home, but they spotted his vehicle on a nearby road. At some point, deputies lost sight of the car before eventually catching up with it again, Forsyth County sheriff's spokesman Cpl. Doug Rainwater told the news station.

Rainwater told the outlet that, after a brief chase, deputies threw out spike strips to slow down the vehicle, which came to a stop on Browns Bridge Road.

The man exited his car and allegedly pointed a gun at officers, but did not fire his weapon, according to Channel 2 Action News. One of the deputies fired a single shot, striking the suspect, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

His condition was not immediately clear.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says this is the 70th shooting involving an officer they've investigated in 2019.

Browns Bridge Road -- located roughly 47 miles northeast of Atlanta -- was reopened at 7 a.m. on Friday after the suspect's vehicle was towed from the scene.