Georgia police officer, suspect fatally shot during late-night traffic stop

A police officer and a suspect in north Georgia were both fatally shot during a traffic stop late Wednesday, authorities said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday it is investigating a shooting during an encounter that began as a traffic stop in Holly Springs, a small city about an hour’s drive northwest of Atlanta.

Police are still working to notify the officer’s family and positively identify the suspect. Officials have not released either of their identities.

Holly Springs police spokeswoman April Van Alstine called it "a very active investigation."

"Please keep the Holly Springs Police Department (Georgia) in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of one of their officers who was killed in the line of duty last night," the nearby Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said on its social media accounts.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.