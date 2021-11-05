Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Manhunt
Published

Georgia police launch manhunt after suspect accused of shooting officer

Jordan Jackson is being sought by Henry County Police Department

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Jordan Jackson, left, "fled the scene in a 2016 Honda Civic white in color bearing the GA license plate RXF0384," according to the Henry County Police Department. A truck he later is believed to have been possibly been traveling in has been found. (Henry County Police Department)

Jordan Jackson, left, "fled the scene in a 2016 Honda Civic white in color bearing the GA license plate RXF0384," according to the Henry County Police Department. A truck he later is believed to have been possibly been traveling in has been found. (Henry County Police Department)

Police in Georgia have launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of shooting an officer who was responding to a domestic call. 

The incident involving Jordan Jackson happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in McDonough, outside of Atlanta, according to the Henry County Police Department. The 22-year-old is now being sought for aggravated assault on a police officer. 

"All of us all a sudden heard two gunshots. I looked straight-forward and that's when I saw the officer's hand go over his chest. He fell straight back on the driveway, I turned around, told my son to run, we all three ran, hid in a neighbor's garage," one witness told Fox5 Atlanta.  

OKLAHOMA MANHUNT AFTER DEPUTY SHOT 7 TIMES: SUSPECT, WIFE BOTH FOUND DEAD, AUTHORITIES SAY 

"Once we heard two gunshots go off, we knew there was a serious issue," another witness added. 

The station reports that police have released few details about the shooting other than saying it occurred while the officer was responding to a call about a domestic dispute. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The wounded officer – who has not been publicly identified – was transported to a trauma center at a local hospital, police told Fox5 Atlanta. 

The Henry County Police Department also said it has found a white Dodge Ram truck that Jackson might have been traveling in after fleeing the scene. 

Your Money