Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia police kill suspect after officer is shot point-blank

Cobb County officer was wearing bulletproof vest

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Georgia suspect who allegedly shot an officer at point-blank range has been killed by police.

The suspect – who has not been identified – was fatally shot Sunday night following a search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies. A Cobb County officer had responded to a domestic dispute in Acworth during the afternoon when the man pulled out a gun and started firing, police say. 

Sgt. Wayne Delk told reporters at the scene that the officer was shot point-blank in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect was shot after multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search. (Cobb County Police)

The suspect was shot after multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search. (Cobb County Police)

GEORGIA SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 1 DEAD, 8 WOUNDED, REPORTS SAY 

"Because of the vest it was not a life-threatening injury, but it would have been a lot worse had he not been wearing a vest," Delk added, according to 11Alive News

WSB-TV reports that dozens of officers from several police departments in the area and the Georgia State Patrol helped to look for the suspect. After an hourslong search, police fatally shot the man. 

The Cobb County officer was responding to a domestic dispute when he was shot, police say.

The Cobb County officer was responding to a domestic dispute when he was shot, police say. (Cobb County Police Department )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"The search for the suspect has ended," Cobb County Police said in a tweet. "A second officer involved shooting resulting in the suspect being shot and killed. No officers were injured." 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has since taken over the case. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Your Money