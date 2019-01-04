Body found in search for missing Georgia father as police working to confirm it's him

A body has been discovered in the search for a Georgia father who mysteriously vanished a week ago in a case police say contains “a lot of red flags.”

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office told FOX5 Atlanta they believe a male found dead Thursday night behind a mobile home in Thomaston is Roderick Crawford, although an official autopsy is pending.

Crawford’s family told WSB-TV that the body is his and the station claims investigators suspect he was murdered.

Crawford, a 46-year-old truck driver, was last seen Friday leaving his home in Barnesville to check a work schedule at a flour mill a few miles away.

“We would anticipate foul play, we don’t know from whom or what, but we are definitely concerned he hasn’t shown back up yet or contacted anyone," Lamar County Sheriff Brad White said in an interview with Fox News earlier this week.

Gloria Baker, a family member, told FOX5 Atlanta that when Crawford left his home on Friday, he said to his children: "I’m gonna be right back. I’m going to check the work schedule’."

Crawford has not been heard from since, and his SUV was found abandoned Tuesday in nearby Clayton County.

Investigators say shortly before his disappearance, Crawford called his wife as she got out of work, as he usually has done. His cell phone is reported to have last pinged a tower 15 miles away from his home – and well beyond his intended destination.

“He usually calls her because she has a long commute back home,” Baker told Fox 5 Atlanta. “She said she had missed it. She got off at 7:20. He called at 7:19 and no more phone calls.”

White says Crawford’s SUV is currently being processed by state officials.

"He always stays in contact with his close friends and family," White told FOX5 Atlanta. "There’s a lot of red flags in this case."

Tambra Crawford, his sister, said to WSB-TV that she has been heartbroken over the case.

“Rod would never just walk away from his family. He loves his family. Especially to leave his boys and not show back up,” she said.