Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Georgia
Published

College volleyball player killed in car crash while evacuating ahead of Hurricane Dorian: report

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Georgia college volleyball player was killed in a car crash last weekend while evacuating ahead of Hurricane Dorian, according to reports.

Karissa Tatum, 21, was a junior at Savannah State University (SSU) and played the right-side hitter position for the women's volleyball team.

Leaving before Hurricane Dorian reached the area, Tatum and some friends were driving home to LaFayette, Ga. on Sunday when her car hydroplaned on I-16 and struck a tree, according to WSAV.

10 NICU BABIES EVACUATED AHEAD OF HURRICANE DORIAN: 'THIS IS JUST WHAT WE DO'

Karissa Tatum, 21, was a sophomore at Savannah State University who was killed in a car accident while evacuating ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Karissa Tatum, 21, was a sophomore at Savannah State University who was killed in a car accident while evacuating ahead of Hurricane Dorian (Savannah State University Athletics)

Tatum was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital in Savannah. She had just turned 21 on Aug. 23.

Tatum was a star athlete at LaFayette High School, whose volleyball team school posted a tribute to Tatum on Facebook Thursday, calling her "the epitome of a competitor" who "will be greatly missed."

"She didn’t care who you were, she was gonna show up and show out. Karissa knew she wanted going to play D1 athletics, so she did it," the post read. "Everyone that knew Karissa, was lucky to meet a special person. While she was only teammates with 2 of our current Lady Ramblers, her legacy as a Rambler and dedication the program helped pave the way for the current Ramblers. Karissa helped build the foundation for what we now have."

“She was like a best friend, she was a great person, she would give anything to anybody. She would do anything to make you smile,” De’Antonette Rodriguez, Tatum’s teammate and roommate told WSAV.

GEORGIA TEAMS OFFER FREE TICKETS TO HURRICANE DORIAN EVACUEES

John Waldon, a LaFayette High School teacher, also posted a tribute on his Facebook page.

“My heart is heavy right now. The world lost a bright light,” said Waldon. “Please pray for the Tatum family as they cope with the loss of their sweet daughter, Karissa...She was such a joy. Such a painful loss for the LaFayette community.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, after learning of Karissa's death, her former volleyball team swept two matches with Tatum's initials written on their legs and the team wearing orange and blue, the colors of SSU, according to the Walker County Messenger.

Students were able to return to Savannah State University campus Saturday, days after Hurricane Dorian left the area.

David Aaro is a Freelance Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.