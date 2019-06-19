Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Georgia panel delays clemency ruling for condemned man

Associated Press
FILE - This undated file photo provided by The Georgia Department of Corrections shows Marion Wilson Jr. Wilson, convicted of killing an off-duty prison guard in Georgia more than two decades earlier. The state parole board has delayed making a decision in a clemency hearing for Wilson, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File)

FILE - This undated file photo provided by The Georgia Department of Corrections shows Marion Wilson Jr. Wilson, convicted of killing an off-duty prison guard in Georgia more than two decades earlier. The state parole board has delayed making a decision in a clemency hearing for Wilson, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File)

ATLANTA – The state parole board has delayed making a decision in a clemency hearing for a Georgia inmate set to be executed for the slaying of an off-duty prison guard.

Marion Wilson Jr. is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday. Wilson and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks.

Prosecutors say Wilson and Butts killed Parks and stole his car after asking him for a ride at a Walmart.

Butts was executed last year.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles says a decision regarding clemency would be issued before Thursday's scheduled execution.

The parole board is Georgia's only authority that can commute a death sentence.

Wilson would be the second prisoner executed by Georgia this year.