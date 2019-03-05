Georgia mother accused of trying to scam $200G from missing disabled son

A Georgia mother had another man pose as her missing 20-year-old son in an attempt to scam him out of $200,000 in trust fund money, police said.

Yvonne Longmire, 58, is accused of using 23-year-old Marcus Ford to pose as her son, Lee Earnest Longmire -- who is disabled and is missing -- in court in an attempt to gain control of his trust fund.

The two were able to convince a probate court and physician to have the money relinquished to them. However, before they could make a withdrawal, an attorney acting as a conservator of Lee Longmire became suspicious of their actions and triggered an investigation.

Gwinnett County Police said the attorney and his paralegal became suspicious because no one had physically seen Lee Longmire in several years.

After a lengthy investigation, which included trying to get in touch with Lee Longmire, police issued arrest warrants for his mother and Ford.

Ford was apprehended in Phoenix, Arizona, while the elder Longmire turned herself in to police on Friday afternoon.

The exact whereabouts or condition of Lee Longmire are still unknown. His mother and her attorney, Robert Brooks, claim the 20-year-old is “OK,” however they still have not revealed his location.

The 20-year-old Longmire is “mentally disabled” and has been declared a ward of the state, police said.

Yvonne Longmire is facing several charges including perjury, forgery, identity theft, theft by deception, criminal solicitation and exploitation of an at-risk adult.

Ford is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.