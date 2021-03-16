Georgia massage parlors turn into war zones as police unravel deadly shooting scenes

Eight people were killed in a string of massage parlor shootings in the Atlanta area early Tuesday evening.

Four people were shot and killed and at least one other person was injured at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Georgia when a gunman entered the spa and opened fire shortly before 5 p.m., according to Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Roughly 25 miles south of the scene of that shooting, three Asian women were shot and killed at Gold Spa and one Asian woman was shot and killed at Aromatherapy Spa in northern Atlanta about one hour later, Fox 5 reports.

21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in the shootings, was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Captain Baker said.

Detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office are coordinating with the Atlanta Police Department in the investigation.

Highway 92 near the scene of the shooting in Acworth was temporarily shut down as police investigated the incident.