Georgia massage parlors turn into war zones as police unravel deadly shooting scenes

Eight people were found dead Tuesday following a bloody shooting spree that appeared to target Asian women at massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested some four hours after the first shooting and authorities say he is a suspect in the shootings that occurred at the three different crime scenes.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, but the shootings took place at spas where a majority of the employees are Asian and the events in Georgia comes in the wake of a spike in attacks on people of Asian descent across the United States

Long's killing spree reportedly began shortly before 5 p.m. when four people were shot and killed and at least one other person was injured at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Georgia,

Roughly 25 miles south of the scene of that shooting, three Asian women were shot and killed at Gold Spa and one Asian woman was shot and killed at Aromatherapy Spa in northern Atlanta about one hour later, according to WAGA, the Fox-owned television station in Atlanta.

Long was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker.

Detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office are coordinating with the Atlanta Police Department in the investigation.

Long, was driving a dark-colored Hyundai SUV according to police. He was arrested in Crisp County, nearly 150 miles south from where the shootings occured.

The victims have not yet been identified.