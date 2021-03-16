Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia massage parlors turn into war zones as police unravel deadly shooting scenes

Police took 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long into custody Tuesday evening

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Eight people were killed in a string of massage parlor shootings in the Atlanta area early Tuesday evening.

Four people were shot and killed and at least one other person was injured at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Georgia when a gunman entered the spa and opened fire shortly before 5 p.m., according to Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. 

Roughly 25 miles south of the scene of that shooting, three Asian women were shot and killed at Gold Spa and one Asian woman was shot and killed at Aromatherapy Spa in northern Atlanta about one hour later, Fox 5 reports

Three people were killed at Gold Spa and one person was killed across the street at Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta around 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

Three people were killed at Gold Spa and one person was killed across the street at Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta around 6 p.m. Tuesday.  (Janice Yu/FOX 5 Atlanta)

21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in the shootings, was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Captain Baker said. 

Detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office are coordinating with the Atlanta Police Department in the investigation. 

Robert Aaron Long, 21, is a suspect in the shootings. 

Robert Aaron Long, 21, is a suspect in the shootings.  (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Police say that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long drove this dark Hyundai SUV during the shooting spree. 

Police say that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long drove this dark Hyundai SUV during the shooting spree.  (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Highway 92 near the scene of the shooting in Acworth was temporarily shut down as police investigated the incident. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money