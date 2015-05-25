Georgia man who posed as airline worker to get cheap tickets, then resold them, pleads guilty

A Georgia man who posed as an airline employee to book cut-rate reservations — then resold the tickets for thousands of dollars — has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Thirty-eight-year old Gilbert Myers Jr. of Atlanta faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The United States Attorney's Office in Los Angeles said Wednesday that Myers fraudulently booked hundreds of flights on United Airlines, JetBlue Airways and other carriers.

He was arrested last year in Beverly Hills, California, after agreeing to meet a buyer who was an undercover FBI agent.

Airlines routinely provide free travel for employees and heavily discounted fares to employees of other airlines.

The fraudulent travelers pretended to be employed by other airlines.

Myers typically charged $2,000 for one year of unlimited free flights.