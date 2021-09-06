Wanted Georgia man ‘armed and dangerous’ after shooting into crowd, wounding 7, police say

A Georgia man considered "armed and dangerous" is wanted after opening fire on a crowd during a fight early Sunday, leaving seven people wounded, authorities said.

Pharoah Devonell Williams, 21, remained on the loose early Monday after the shooting in downtown Athens, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said. Williams has numerous arrest warrants stemming from the incident.

FLORIDA SHERIFF CALLS SHOOTING SUSPECT A ‘COWARD,’ DEPUTIES WOULD HAVE SHOT HIM UP A LOT'

The shooting unfolded just before 2 a.m. in the area of East Clayton Street and North Jackson Street, police said. Investigators determined that a large dispute broke out in the area and the suspect then opened fire into the crowd. It was not immediately clear how the fight started.

The seven victims were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said that Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Williams’ arrest.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts to contact Detective Scott Black at (762) 400-7058 or via email at scott.black@accgov.com.