Georgia man accused of shooting into crowd and wounding 7 turns himself in

A Georgia man accused of shooting into a crowd early Sunday and wounding seven people has turned himself in, authorities said Monday.

Pharoah Devonell Williams, 21, was considered "armed and dangerous" when the Athens-Clarke County Police Department named him as a suspect wanted in the shooting on Sunday.

Williams allegedly opened fire on the crowd after a large dispute broke out just before 2 a.m. in the area of East Clayton Street and North Jackson Street in downtown Athens. Police have not detailed the circumstances that led to the fight.

"It's scary because there's a lot of college students here that you don't want getting hurt," Eugenio Mendez, a worker in downtown Athens, told FOX5 Atlanta.

The seven victims were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

On Monday, police said that Williams turned himself over to authorities at the Wilkes County Jail, FOX5 reported.

Williams was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to online jail records. He was being held on $10,000 bond.