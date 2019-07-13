Georgia man gets 7 years for killing partygoer with slap to throat

The Georgia man who slapped a man so hard that it killed him was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday.

Adrian Herrera pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a Gwinnett County courtroom for the death of Tomas Rodriguez, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

“I’m not going to justify myself,” he said during an apology to his victim's family. “I’m here to face whatever you want to throw at me.”

Both men were at a child's birthday party on Dec. 3, 2017, when they got into a fight after Rodriguez called Herrera a derogatory name, according to the paper. Herrera slapped Rodriguez in the throat, which was enough to tear his vertebral artery.

The artery provides blood to the brain, spinal cord and other vital organs.

Rodriguez died shortly after. Herrera was released from police custody on a $38,700 bond after a judge imposed the seven-year sentence. He will report to prison in October.

Once released, he will spend 13 years on probation.