Georgia man dies after crashing electric scooter into tree in San Diego, first such death in city

A Georgia man visiting California died Friday after he crashed his rented electric scooter into a tree in San Diego, making it the city’s first such fatality, officials said.

Christopher Conti, from Woodstock, Ga., suffered serious head injuries last Wednesday night when he lost control of the scooter while making a turn, police said. Conti, who wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time, collided with a tree, FOX5 San Diego reported.

He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead Friday, police said Monday.

“This is the first known fatality in the city of San Diego involving a scooter,” San Diego police Sgt. Victoria Houseman said in a statement.

Conti is the president of the fitness company Innovative Fitness Solutions Inc., according to his Facebook page. The company’s Facebook stated its team was in San Diego for a fitness convention that ran from Wednesday to Friday.

Conti’s brother, Scott Conti, confirmed the 53-year-old’s death in a Facebook post and warned others about the dangers of riding motorized scooters.

“Surely the government wouldn’t let these scooters exist if they were unsafe,” the post read. “Well here’s the deal... their not safe. In fact their unsafe. Actually, their VERY UNSAFE. According to the medical personnel that I met this week, people are getting hurt, maimed and even killed on these things at an alarming rate all across the country.”

Although it was the first electric scooter death in the city, it was the second one in San Diego County.

Esteban Galindo, 26, was riding an electric scooter in December when he was hit and killed by a car. He was also not wearing a helmet.

San Diego city officials are considering proposing more regulations on dockless electric scooters that include implementing speed limits and more rider education, FOX5 San Diego reported.