Georgia
Georgia man blames coronavirus stress as factor in attack on women: cops

Edmund DeMarche
Edmund DeMarche
A Georgia man accused of attacking two women on Sunday outside an Athens store allegedly blamed coronavirus stress as a “precipitating factor” before the alleged attack.

Eric Keith Mitchell

Eric Keith Mitchell, 39, allegedly attacked the two women—recent graduates from the University of Georgia—as they left a store. They were in serious condition and hospitalized, police said. Police said Mitchell was found with a razor knife shortly after the incident.

He allegedly told police from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department that the stress from “COVID-19 concerns” led to the attack. He was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

