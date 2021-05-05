Georgia man, 22, arrested after fatal shooting of stepfather in supermarket parking lot

A 22-year-old Georgia man has been arrested after his stepfather was found shot to death in a supermarket parking lot on Tuesday, authorities said.

Justin Tyler Davenport, 22, is accused of murdering 47-year-old Terry Don Crawford, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Wednesday. Investigators said Davenport is the stepson of Crawford.

Deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just after 6 p.m. about a man who was found shot and not breathing in the Ingles grocery store parking lot in Jackson, Georgia, the GBI said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Crawford died at the scene of apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators quickly identified Davenport as a person of interest in the murder investigation and requested the GBI for assistance.

After a six-hour manhunt, Davenport was located just before midnight and taken into custody without incident, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Investigators believed Crawford was meeting with Davenport in the parking lot for a reason not immediately known, FOX5 Atlanta reported.

No motive for the shooting was immediately given.

Davenport was charged with murder and booked into the Butts County Detention Center.