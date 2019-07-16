Georgia man arrested for punching wheelchair-bound wife in face, breaking her nose: police

A Georgia man sent his wheelchair-bound wife to the hospital with a broken nose Sunday after punching her in the face, police said.

Forsyth County Deputies responded to a 911 call Sunday evening regarding a 66-year-old who had been attacked by her husband, Cpl. Doug Rainwater said.

Deputies arrested 61-year-old Joseph Mark Espenship around 10 p.m., the Atlantic Journal-Constitution reported. Espenship’s wife was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The woman alleged that Espenship punched her in the face and broke her nose as she was lying in bed, Rainwater said. She also alleged that he was heavily intoxicated when he attacked her. Investigators believe the incident was unprovoked.

Espenship was charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to a person 65 years or older – both felonies, Rainwater said. He was booked into the Forsyth County Jail without bond, the Atlantic Journal-Constitution reported.