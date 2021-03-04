Georgia man wanted in death of girlfriend's 1-year-old child found hiding under bed at mom's house: official

A Georgia man wanted in the death of his girlfriend's 1-year-old son was arrested Wednesday after authorities found him hiding under a bed in his mother's house, an official said.

Jamarius Khalil Dixon, 19, was taken into custody in the Sandersville, Ga., home a week after he and the child's mother found the boy unresponsive and rushed him to a hospital, an official with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force told the Macon Telegraph.

BROTHER OF COLORADO MOM ALLEGEDLY GUNNED DOWN BY BOY, 14, CALLS ATTAACK 'RANDOM, INHUMANE HELL ON EARTH'

The child, identified as Jayce Gibson, was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. A cause of death could not be determined at the time.

An autopsy later showed that the 1-year-old died of head trauma, authorities said.

An investigation identified Dixon, who was described as the "roommate/boyfriend" of the child's mother, as the suspect, the sheriff's office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No details on what led authorities to suspect Dixon were immediately provided.

Dixon was charged with murder and first-degree cruelty to children. He was being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.