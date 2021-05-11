Georgia law sets 'defund police' limits, will 'stop radical, out-of-control' towns from slashing funds: Gaines

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law a bill that sets limits on the amounts by which local governments can cut police departments' budgets, arguing the movement to "defund" police seeks "to vilify the men and women who leave their families and put their lives on the line to protect" Peach State residents.

Kemp, a Republican, signed the legislation on Friday at the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office gun range in Bethlehem, with sheriffs and police chiefs by his side. Rep. Houston Gaines, an Athens Republican and the bill’s sponsor, told Fox News on Tuesday he was "proud."

"This important measure will ensure that the ‘defund the police’ movement doesn’t take a foothold here in Georgia and will stop radical, out-of-control local governments from slashing police budgets and putting public safety at risk," he said in a statement to Fox News. "This National Police Week, we’re grateful here in Georgia for our men and women in law enforcement -- and we back the blue."

The law will bar local governments from cutting police department budgets beyond a certain percentage and takes effect on July 1.

Georgia is now one of the only states in the country with such law enforcement agency protections, Gaines’ office said. A similar measure has become law in Florida, while other states are considering them.

The law prohibits county governments from decreasing a police department’s annual budget by more than 5% of the previous fiscal year’s funding. But it would also carry certain parameters as to when such limits might no longer apply. For instance, it would not apply if the county’s revenue that year decreased by more than 5%, and cities and counties with fewer than 25 officers are exempt.

Atlanta and Athens-Clarke County officials debated but rejected plans to cut or redirect spending following racial injustice protests last year. The death of George Floyd launched demonstrations that were also fueled by the death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta and several other individuals across the country.

The measure is a rejection of arguments by protesters nationwide that minority communities are suffering from overpolicing. The critics argue that governments should spend less on law enforcement and more on social services to address problems.

But Kemp, speaking at Friday’s signing, said it was unfair to "condemn and demonize" police officers.

"This far-left movement will endanger our communities and our law enforcement officers," he said, "and leave our most vulnerable at risk."

