Georgia Kroger employee accused of stabbing co-worker, police say

A Georgia Kroger employee was arrested early Sunday on charges that he stabbed his co-worker, police said.

Akin Williams, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, police said in a news release.

Gwinnett County police officers responded to the Kroger location in Grayson, about 36 miles northeast of Atlanta around 6 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old victim with stab and slice wounds on her neck, hands, and legs, they said.

Her identity was not released.

Officers took Williams, of Snellville, Ga., into custody.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail without bail.

It was unclear what may have sparked the attack. Police said additional charges could be added as investigators determine a possible motive.