Georgia homeowner shoots, kills machete-wielding intruder: cops

A Georgia homeowner fatally shot a machete-wielding intruder early Thursday morning, according to a report.

Investigators believe the unidentified suspect lived next door in Doraville, a small town northeast of Atlanta., WSB-AM reported.

ARIZONA HOMEOWNER SHOOTS, KILLS SUSPECTED INTRUDER, INJURES ANOTHER: ‘BETTER COME IN READY’

The homeowner shot the suspect around 5:30 a.m. when he allegedly caught the man breaking one of his windows.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dekalb County police said they were also called to the neighborhood a few hours before the incident because of an unconfirmed report that a man was screaming “at the top of his lungs." They weren’t sure if the incidents were related, according to WSB.