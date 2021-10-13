Georgia police say woman who tried to rob 2 men at gunpoint was shot to death by own firearm

Georgia police on Wednesday identified a dead female robbery suspect who allegedly tried to rob two men at gunpoint inside a vehicle but was shot and killed by her own gun during a struggle.

The Warner Robins Police Department said its officers were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Fred Drive and found 21-year-old Kyndal Reynolds with a gunshot wound. Reynolds was transported to Houston Medical Center, where she died.

Reynolds and another woman, 42-year-old Tywana Antonette Cody, met two men earlier in the night. While all four were together inside a vehicle, Reynolds "attempted to rob the male companions," police said. Investigators believe one of the men attempted to disarm her, and Reynolds was shot with her own weapon during a struggle.

"All parties stayed on scene and met with investigators," police said.

Cody has been charged with being a party to a crime of aggravated assault, party to a crime of criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and felony murder. She is being held at the Houston County Detention Facility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Investigation reveals Ms. Cody was working in concert with Ms. Reynolds to rob the men," police said.