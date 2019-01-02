Georgia father’s disappearance raises ‘red flags’ as abandoned SUV found, police say

A Georgia father of three has mysteriously vanished in a case police say contains “a lot of red flags.”

Roderick Crawford, a 46-year-old truck driver, was last seen Friday leaving his home in Barnesville to check a work schedule at a flour mill a few miles away.

“When he left he told the boys – they have three boys – he said 'I’m gonna be right back. I’m going to check the work schedule’,” Gloria Baker, a family member, told FOX5 Atlanta.

Crawford has not been heard from since, and his SUV was found abandoned Tuesday in nearby Clayton County.

Investigators say shortly before his disappearance, Crawford called his wife as she got out of work, as he usually has done. His cell phone is reported to have last pinged a tower 15 miles away from his home – and well beyond his intended destination.

“He usually calls her because she has a long commute back home,” Baker told Fox 5 Atlanta. “She said she had missed it. She got off at 7:20. He called at 7:19 and no more phone calls.”

Lamar County Sheriff Brad White says Crawford’s SUV is currently being processed by state officials.

"He always stays in contact with his close friends and family," White told FOX5 Atlanta. "There’s a lot of red flags in this case."