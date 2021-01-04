Georgia Senate race weather forecast: What to expect on Election Day

Georgia will enjoy sunny but cool weather for Tuesday’s runoff election.

"Mostly sunny and cool temperatures for Georgia on Tuesday," tweeted Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean on Monday.

COOLER TEMPERATURES IN THE SOUTHEAST AND FLORIDA, ACTIVE WEATHER IN THE WEST

With control of the Senate at stake, Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the runoff election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The polls are set to close at 7 p.m. EST on Election Day, and that's when ballot counting can begin. Absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls to be counted.

Military and overseas ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday will be counted, and absentee voters also have until Friday to fix any problems so their votes can be counted.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers