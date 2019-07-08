Georgia deputy killed, search on for suspects considered ‘armed and dangerous’: report

A Georgia deputy was shot and killed late Sunday night while responding to a stolen car and was reportedly hit by gunfire from one of the suspects.

The deputy from Hall County was not immediately identified in local reports. WSBTV reported that the incident occurred at 11:15 p.m. local time.

The believed shooter was also hit by gunfire, the report said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and his condition was not clear. There is a multi-agency hunt for other suspects in the area.