Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Georgia police charge driver who allegedly struck and killed a deputy

Georgia's Interstate-85 was slippery around the time of the crash, police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Georgia deputy was killed in the line of duty after being struck by a vehicle while working the scene of an accident along Interstate-85, police say.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, according to Fox Carolina, said William Garner had just joined the department around a year ago and now leaves behind his wife, parents and brother.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Bill's family,” the sheriff's office added in a statement.

Deputy William Garner was assisting the victims of a crash when he was hit by another driver, police say. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy William Garner was assisting the victims of a crash when he was hit by another driver, police say. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

TEXAS CRASH INJURES 12 MEMBERS OF 'THIN BLUE LINE' MOTORCYCLE CLUB, 3 FATALLY

Georgia State Police tell Fox Carolina that numerous vehicles had hydroplaned along both sides of Interstate-85 on Sunday night.

Garner was helping a group of people whose car crashed into the median when another driver traveling southbound lost control of his vehicle and exited the roadway, striking the 53-year-old deputy, they added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Garner later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The driver behind the wheel of the car that allegedly hit him, identified by Fox Carolina as 21-year-old Abdulhafiz Tawfik Abdullahi, is now facing a first-degree homicide by vehicle charge.

Trending in US