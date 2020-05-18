Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia couple allegedly robs man after promising sex: report

Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

A Georgia couple is in hot water after police say they robbed an unsuspecting victim who was looking for sex.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that police accused Lauryn  Mychelle Fields, 19, of scheduling sex-for-money with a man she met on Snapchat. The two reportedly got together on May 4. 

Once they got into his car, police say Christopher Allen Morris, also 19, approached the car with another man and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

Lauryn Mychelle Fields and Christopher Allen Morris, both 19.

The paper, citing the  Cobb County arrest warrant, reported that Morris allegedly pointed a pistol at the person’s chest and at some point began hitting the victim with the gun.  He allegedly took $180.

The report said that they were arrested the next day and charged with armed robbery and other charges.