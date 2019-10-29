Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Georgia manhunt on for convicted child rapist mistakenly released from prison

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A manhunt in Georgia continued Monday after a convicted child rapist who was sentenced to life behind bars was mistakenly released from prison last week, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was released “in error” from the Rogers State Prison in rural Tattnall County at about 11:30 a.m. Friday, the department said in a statement.

"All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez, including the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and US Marshals," the statement said. It was unclear what circumstances lead to his release.

Munoz-Mendez went to prison in April 2015 after receiving three life sentences for the rape and aggravated child molestation of a girl under the age of 10 in Gwinnett County, Atlanta’s WSB-TV reported, citing court records.