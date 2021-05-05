Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia boy, 11, jumps from school bus onto passing truck: report

The child had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, troopers said

By David Aaro | Fox News
A student in Georgia was recovering after jumping out a school bus window Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. 

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in Walton County, about 40 miles east of Atlanta. 

The bus was stopped in a turn lane, when the boy, 11, jumped out of the rear window of the Walton County School District bus and fell into a passing pickup truck, the Georgia State Patrol said. 

Rescue crews respond to the scene Wednesday in Walton County. 

Rescue crews respond to the scene Wednesday in Walton County.  (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

The child then landed on the highway, troopers added, according to FOX 5 of Atlanta. 

Walton paramedics transported the boy to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Troopers said the child had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Drivers were told to avoid the area during the investigation, according to a Facebook post by the Walton County Sheriff's Office. 

The bus was not struck during the incident, which remains under investigation, FOX 5 reported

