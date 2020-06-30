Georgia police searching for suspect who 'maliciously drove' through cemetery

Police in Georgia are searching Tuesday for a suspect they say stole a car and then “maliciously drove it” into a cemetery, knocking over two gravestones.

An image of the aftermath released by the Carrollton Police Department shows that the front of a 2016 Chevy Cruze sustained heavy damage during the incident Saturday.

The department said in a Facebook post that whoever was behind the wheel caused “significant damage to a gravesite.”

Investigators also said the family whose loved one’s gravesite has now been ruined has been notified.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police at 770-834-4451.