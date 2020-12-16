Georgia babysitter arrested in toddler’s death had history of violence, drug use: report

The Georgia babysitter charged with murdering a toddler who was found allegedly beaten to death earlier this month has a history of violence and drug use, according to a report.

Kirstie Flood, a 29-year-old from Smyrna, Ga., was charged in five separate incidents by the time she was 21, including for battery, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Her most recent arrest had been in November 2012, when police pulled her over and found her in possession of drugs, according to the report.

A judge sentenced Flood to three years of probation, but she was later ordered to serve 15 days behind bars after reportedly failing to follow the probation requirements.

Police announced Tuesday that Flood was charged with two counts of felony murder and one count each of malice murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl who was in her care.

The baby, identified in local reports as Fallon Fridley, died at a local hospital after she fell unconscious on Dec. 9 while Flood was babysitting, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. Officials said they received a call for "an unresponsive child inside an apartment on Monterey Parkway in Sandy Springs."

An autopsy determined Fallon had "suffered severe injuries that resulted in her death during her care by the suspect," police added.

Flood described to investigators how they were at a playground when Fallon hit her head on a slide and never woke up, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WSB-TV.

But medical examiners found Fallon suffered what the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution described as "a massive skull fracture" and injuries to her colon, spleen and liver.

The arrest warrant also reportedly outlines how Flood conducted internet searches such as, "what type of people enjoy abusing other people’s children" and "what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours."

According to the newspaper, Flood had babysat for the family since August.