Georgia apartment 'explosion' leaves residents trapped, at least one with 'severe burns,' police say

An explosion broke out at an apartment complex in a northern suburb of Atlanta Sunday afternoon, trapping people inside and causing at least one person to suffer severe burns.

The Dunwoody police department said it received multiple calls just before 1:30 p.m. regarding an explosion at the Arrive Apartments off Asbury Square.

Officer Robert Parsons told Fox News that some people were trapped inside the building and others – including one with "severe burns" – were transported to the hospital. Parsons said officers went into the building and detected a "strong odor of gas."

The extent of the damage and the number of victims is unknown at this time. Police said the scene is active and the situation is ongoing.

Dunwoody is about 20 miles north of Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.