Service dog program commissions statue of late George H.W. Bush's dog Sully

A program that trains service dogs for disabled veterans has commissioned a bronze statue of the late George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully to be displayed in the 41st president’s library in Texas.

America's VetDogs commissioned sculptor Susan Bahary to create the statue, which will be placed in the east wing of the Bush library at Texas A&M University in College Station.

The 3-year-old yellow labrador assisted Bush during the last six months of his life before he passed in November 2018 at the age of 94.

Sully gained national attention when a Bush family spokesperson tweeted a photo of the dog next to Bush's casket while he was lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda, saying: "Mission complete."

According to a post on the dog's Instagram account, the statue will depict the dog sitting with his leash in his mouth. The image is meant to convey the "retrieve" task the dog is trained to perform, VetDogs President John Miller said.

The statue will also show him wearing his America's VetDogs vest with the Great Seal of the United States on its back.

In February, Sully joined the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program, where he works with other dogs to assist wounded military personnel, according to VetDogs.

The Bush family contacted Walter Reed about bringing Sully in after former First Lady Barbara Bush died in April 2018.

"As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we’re comforted to know he’ll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41," former President George W. Bush had posted to Instagram in December.

Sully was named after retired airline pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III, who saved 155 people on board a damaged passenger jet in 2009 by safely landing it on the Hudson River in New York.

