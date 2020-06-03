George Floyd protesters embrace 'taking a knee' for race awareness
Anti-racism demonstrators have embraced the gesture made famous by former quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 to protest police brutality.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators kneeling in prayer along 16th Street near Lafayette Park and the White House on June 3 in Washington, DC.Getty Images/Drew Angererhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-24.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, foreground left, and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, foreground right, kneeling with others for a moment of silence at a rally in honor of George Floyd on June 3.AP Photo/Rich Pedroncellihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-24.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-26.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters taking a knee in Orlando, Fla., June 3.Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-26.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-22.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators pausing as they protest the death of George Floyd on June 3 in Washington.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-22.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-23.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police officers kneeling during the "Taking a Knee for Justice and Prayer" service on June 3 in Fairfield, Calif.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-23.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators gathering to protest the death of George Floyd on June 3 near the White House.AP Photo/Manuel Balce Cenetahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters kneeling in Times Square in New York City on June 2.AP Photo/Seth Wenighttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People kneeling in front of a line of California Highway Patrol officers in Redwood City, Calif., on June 2.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators chanting June 2 at Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia.AP Photo/Matt Rourkehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cleveland police officers and protesters taking a knee together during a rally June 2 in Cleveland.AP Photo/Tony Dejakhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Health workers taking a knee in solidarity with protesters June 2 in New York City.AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters kneeling in front of a police officer during a demonstration June 1 in Salt Lake City.AP Photo/Rick Bowmerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators including Abimbola Oretadu, second from left, and David Walker kneeling with a Connecticut state trooper in Hartford.Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People kneeling in front of the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on May 31.AP Photo/Jeff Chiuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators kneeling in a moment of silence outside the Long Beach Police Department on May 31.AP Photo/Ashley Landishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A police officer kneeling during a protest against police brutality in Sunrise, Fla., on June 2.AFP via Getty Images/Eva Marie Uzcateguihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters kneeling and raising their arms in Redwood City, Calif., on June 2.Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images/Nhat V. Meyerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters kneeling in the middle of the street to block traffic as they protest the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor on May 29 in Louisville, Ky.AP Photo/Darron Cummingshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/kneeling-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators kneeling in front of the police in Los Angeles.AP Photo/Mark J. Terrillhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/kneeling-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Los Angeles Police Department officers kneeling during a rally led by Baptist Ministers to City Hall on June 2.AFP via Getty Images/Frederic J. Brownhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters kneeling with a fireman on June 2 in New York City.Corbis via Getty Images/Andrew Lichtensteinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protestors taking a knee during a demonstration near the White House on June 2.Getty Images/Samuel Corumhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-27.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The images of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd have sparked advocates to draw a direct visual parallel to Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest against police brutality.AP Photos/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-27.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 22