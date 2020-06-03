Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

George Floyd

George Floyd protesters embrace 'taking a knee' for race awareness

Anti-racism demonstrators have embraced the gesture made famous by former quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 to protest police brutality.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Demonstrators kneeling in prayer along 16th Street near Lafayette Park and the White House on June 3 in Washington, DC.
    Getty Images/Drew Angerer
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-24.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, foreground left, and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, foreground right, kneeling with others for a moment of silence at a rally in honor of George Floyd on June 3.
    AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-26.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters taking a knee in Orlando, Fla., June 3.
    Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-22.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Demonstrators pausing as they protest the death of George Floyd on June 3 in Washington. 
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-23.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Police officers kneeling during the "Taking a Knee for Justice and Prayer" service on June 3 in Fairfield, Calif.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Demonstrators gathering to protest the death of George Floyd on June 3 near the White House.
    AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters kneeling in Times Square in New York City on June 2.
    AP Photo/Seth Wenig
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    People kneeling in front of a line of California Highway Patrol officers in Redwood City, Calif., on June 2.
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Demonstrators chanting June 2 at Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia.
    AP Photo/Matt Rourke
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Cleveland police officers and protesters taking a knee together during a rally June 2 in Cleveland.
    AP Photo/Tony Dejak
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Health workers taking a knee in solidarity with protesters June 2 in New York City.
    AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters kneeling in front of a police officer during a demonstration June 1 in Salt Lake City. 
    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Demonstrators including Abimbola Oretadu, second from left, and David Walker kneeling with a Connecticut state trooper in Hartford.
    Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    People kneeling in front of the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on May 31. 
    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Demonstrators kneeling in a moment of silence outside the Long Beach Police Department on May 31.
    AP Photo/Ashley Landis
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

     A police officer kneeling during a protest against police brutality in Sunrise, Fla., on June 2.
    AFP via Getty Images/Eva Marie Uzcategui
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters kneeling and raising their arms in Redwood City, Calif., on June 2.
    Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images/Nhat V. Meyer
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters kneeling in the middle of the street to block traffic as they protest the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor on May 29 in Louisville, Ky.
    AP Photo/Darron Cummings
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/kneeling-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Demonstrators kneeling in front of the police in Los Angeles. 
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Los Angeles Police Department officers kneeling during a rally led by Baptist Ministers to City Hall on June 2. 
     AFP via Getty Images/Frederic J. Brown
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters kneeling with a fireman on June 2 in New York City. 
     Corbis via Getty Images/Andrew Lichtenstein
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protestors taking a knee during a demonstration near the White House on June 2. 
    Getty Images/Samuel Corum
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-27.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The images of a white police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd have sparked advocates to draw a direct visual parallel to Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest against police brutality.
    AP Photos/Getty Images
Image 1 of 22

Recommended