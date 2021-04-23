George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racial slur

A George Floyd mural in Houston was defaced with a racial slur Thursday just days after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in his death, authorities said.

The slur was tagged with graffiti and said the "lives don't matter," according to reports. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Thursday urged the city not to pay attention to "one stupid individual."

"Let me tell you something, and I want everybody to understand: Ignorant people with bad hearts and bad motivations, do not give them the power. Don't give them the power," Finner said.

ACTIVISTS ALLEGEDLY REFUSING TO LEAVE GEORGE FLOYD SQUARE AFTER CHAUVIN VERDICT, CALL FOR DEMANDS TO BE MET

The slur was covered by the artist who created the mural, Daniel Anguilu. He said his piece was created to offer support and healing for the community.

"My intention with this mural ... was of support first, but also to help our communities heal from some of the issues that we're facing," he said.

Anguilu noted it wasn't the first time that the mural has been defaced. He called it "a reminder that we just have to keep working and continue to do the work that we believe in."

The mural was created after Floyd -- a 46-year-old Black man and longtime resident of Houston -- was killed last May.

CHAUVIN ALTERNATE JUROR SAYS SHE WAS 'PRETTY UNCOMFORTABLE' LOCKING EYES WITH EX-COP

On Tuesday, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

"Our city has been peaceful," Finner said Thursday. "The verdict came in, and it was the right verdict. Some people are upset about it. But one thing, in Houston, we are going to stick together."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that if the person is caught, they will be held accountable. Meanwhile, Houston police are checking for surveillance video, and are hoping to talk with potential witnesses in the area, Houston's KPRC-TV reported.