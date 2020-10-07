George Floyd death: Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin posts $1M bail, released from jail

The former Minneapolis police officer seen in the viral video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd before his death in police custody posted a $1 million bond and was released Wednesday.

Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter, was released from Oak Park Heights prison, where he had been held since May 31, a Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed to Fox 9 Minneapolis.

BREONNA TAYLOR CASE: KENTUCKY AG RIPS MEGAN THEE STALLION'S SNL PERFORMANCE, SLAMS 'MOB MENTALITY' ON INTOLERANT LEFT

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice of release indicating Chauvin paid a $1 million bond and was required by law to show in court on March 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. A court document signed by A-Affordable Bail Bonds of Brainerd, Minn., also showed Chauvin paid the non-cash bond on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a large mural dedicated to George Floyd in Minneapolis was defaced again Wednesday.

Surveillance video from Cup Foods shows a man wearing a face mask over a ski mask walk up to the mural and spray red paint on it about 4 a.m. Sunday, a store employee, T.J. Abumayyaleh, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. It was defaced once before in August.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is White, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. The mural is located near the site where Floyd was restrained. A widely seen bystander video set off protests, sometimes violent, around the world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.