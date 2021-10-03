George Floyd memorial statue vandalized in NYC

The George Floyd memorial statue in Union Square was vandalized by a skateboarder who doused it in silver paint Sunday morning, cops said.

Police obtained video that shows the male vandal ducking behind a nearby statue of the late Rep. John Lewis and fiddling with something in his backpack around 10 a.m., a police spokesman said.

The footage shows him then taking off on his skateboard while throwing the paint on Floyd’s bust, the spokesman said. Police are not planning on releasing the video, he said.

A photo posted on Twitter shows what appears to be silver paint splattered on the statue that was also defaced days after it was first unveiled on Juneteenth in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The statue was recently moved to the Manhattan park.

The nearby statues of Lewis and Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville, Ky. police in last year, were not touched.

In June, the Floyd statue was smeared with black paint and tagged with the phrase "Patriot Front" — a white nationalist hate group.