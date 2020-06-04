Expand / Collapse search
George Floyd memorials in photos

Mourners honored George Floyd, the man whose death in police custody sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

    Candles at a memorial at the spot where George Floyd was killed, in Minneapolis. 
    Getty Images/Scott Olson
    Jessica Knutson and her daughter Abigail, 3, placing flowers at a memorial to George Floyd in Minneapolis.
    AP Photo/John Minchillo
    Alganesh Hadgu, center, in tears during a visit to the public memorial in Minneapolis for George Floyd, at the spot where he died after an encounter with police.
    AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
    Family attorney Ben Crump, left, escorting Quincy Mason, second from left, a son of George Floyd, as they and some Floyd family members visited a memorial where Floyd died.
    AP Photo/Jim Mone
    People standing outside during George Floyd's memorial service.
    REUTERS/Leah Millis
    Police officers including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, foreground, taking a knee as the body of George Floyd arrived before his memorial services in Minneapolis. 
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    The remains of George Floyd arriving at North Central University for a memorial service.
    Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
    The body of George Floyd arriving before his memorial services.
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    The Rev. Jesse Jackson mingling with others in the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University.
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    People at the beginning of the memorial service for George Floyd.
    REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
    Martin Luther King III taking a moment by George Floyd's casket.
    AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, second from right, and First Lady Sarah Clarke, right, pausing before George Floyd's casket.
    AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
    The Rev. Al Sharpton speaking at the memorial service.
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    Philonise Floyd speaking at a memorial service for his brother, George Floyd.
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    Sen. Tina Smith paying her respects.
    REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
    Attorney Benjamin Crump speaking at the memorial service.
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    Former NBA player Stephen Jackson.
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, center, and his wife, Gwen Walz.
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., center, sitting among guests.
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    Shareeduh Tate, second from left, reacting during an 8:46 pause in the memorial service.
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    Rep. Ilhan Omar.
    REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
    Actor Kevin Hart, center, and musician Ludacris, right.
    REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
    New Yorkers gathering for a memorial service for George Floyd at Cadman Plaza Park in Brooklyn, N.Y.
    AP Photo/John Minchillo
