George Floyd memorials in photos
Mourners honored George Floyd, the man whose death in police custody sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Candles at a memorial at the spot where George Floyd was killed, in Minneapolis.Getty Images/Scott Olsonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Jessica Knutson and her daughter Abigail, 3, placing flowers at a memorial to George Floyd in Minneapolis.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Alganesh Hadgu, center, in tears during a visit to the public memorial in Minneapolis for George Floyd, at the spot where he died after an encounter with police.AP Photo/Bebeto Matthewshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Family attorney Ben Crump, left, escorting Quincy Mason, second from left, a son of George Floyd, as they and some Floyd family members visited a memorial where Floyd died.AP Photo/Jim Monehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People standing outside during George Floyd's memorial service.REUTERS/Leah Millishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police officers including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, foreground, taking a knee as the body of George Floyd arrived before his memorial services in Minneapolis.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The remains of George Floyd arriving at North Central University for a memorial service.Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The body of George Floyd arriving before his memorial services.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Rev. Jesse Jackson mingling with others in the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People at the beginning of the memorial service for George Floyd.REUTERS/Lucas Jacksonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Martin Luther King III taking a moment by George Floyd's casket.AP Photo/Bebeto Matthewshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, second from right, and First Lady Sarah Clarke, right, pausing before George Floyd's casket.AP Photo/Bebeto Matthewshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-Memorial-26.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Rev. Al Sharpton speaking at the memorial service.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-Memorial-26.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Philonise Floyd speaking at a memorial service for his brother, George Floyd.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/memorial-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sen. Tina Smith paying her respects.REUTERS/Lucas Jacksonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/memorial-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-25.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Attorney Benjamin Crump speaking at the memorial service.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-25.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-22.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Former NBA player Stephen Jackson.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-22.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, center, and his wife, Gwen Walz.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., center, sitting among guests.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Shareeduh Tate, second from left, reacting during an 8:46 pause in the memorial service.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rep. Ilhan Omar.REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Actor Kevin Hart, center, and musician Ludacris, right.REUTERS/Lucas Jacksonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-27.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New Yorkers gathering for a memorial service for George Floyd at Cadman Plaza Park in Brooklyn, N.Y.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Memorial-27.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 22