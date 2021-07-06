Geogia golf pro 'happened upon a crime scene in progress' when he was shot in the head, police say

Georgia golf professional Gene Siller was shot in the head and killed on Saturday afternoon when he went to check out why a white pickup truck drove on the 10th hole's green at Pinetree Country Club.

Two other deceased males, Paul Pierson and an unidentified man, were later found in the truck, and the suspect is still on the run.

Now police say that neither the country club nor the golf pro were targeted in the shooting, and Siller tragically was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Detectives have learned that Mr. Siller happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck," Sgt. Wayne Delk said in a statement Tuesday. "It does not appear he was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place."

Pierson, the registered owner of the Ram 3500, appears "to have no relation to the location at all," police said.

A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect as police try to piece together how the triple homicide happened.

"We are aware that the public has many questions, the most pressing one being why this happened; however, it is too early in the investigation to speculate as to motive," Delk said Tuesday.

Cory Evans, an instructor at the golf course, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Pinetree Country Club was flourishing ever since Siller joined as director of golf in September 2019.

"The course is thriving," Evans told the newspaper. "It’s the most members the club has ever had."

A GoFundMe set up for Siller's wife and two children had raised more than $500,000 as of Tuesday evening.

Police said Tuesday that there is not an active threat to the public.