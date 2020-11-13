Gen. Mark Milley’s wife saves man who collapsed at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ceremony

The wife of the nation’s top military officer helped revive a senior veteran who collapsed at the Veteran’s Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Virginia, according to reports Friday.

Hollyanne Milley is well-suited to deal with such an emergency. She is a cardiac nurse.

She was with her husband, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley, Wednesday when the veteran, a man said to be in his 60s, collapsed just before the arrival of President Trump for the solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

She rushed over to where the man was on the ground behind one of the memorial's columns and found him unresponsive with labored breathing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Milley administered CPR and after two sets the man took a big breath and groaned.

“That big deep breath and groan is a wonderful sound when you hear silence, so everybody was so happy when he just took in that big breath of air,” she said. “It was a beautiful thing.”

EMTs soon arrived and took the man to the hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Milley spoke with him afterward, the Journal reported.

“This is America,” Gen. Milley said in a statement. “This is people helping people without question or hesitation. Hollyanne’s actions were representative of the hero medical professionals who are always there when we need them.”