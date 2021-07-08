San Francisco Gay Men's Choir faces backlash for 'we're coming for your children' video

The San Francisco Gay Men's Choir faced a wave of backlash this week after offering up with it described as ironic humor about fears surrounding children and the "gay agenda."

The backlash came after the choir posted a video in which they sang about indoctrinating children into being more concerned about "fairness" and "justice."

"You think that we’ll corrupt your kids, if our agenda goes unchecked," one of the members sings. "Funny, just this once, you’re correct."

"We’ll convert your children. Happens bit by bit. Quietly and subtly. And you will barely notice it. You can keep them from disco. Warn about San Francisco. Make ’em wear pleated pants. We don’t care. We’ll convert your children. We’ll make them tolerant and fair."

Later, the lyrics continue: "We’ll convert your children. Someone’s gotta teach them not to hate. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children.

"Your children will care about," the choir adds, "fairness and justice for others. Your children will work to convert all their sisters and brothers. Then soon we’re almost certain, your kids will start converting you!"

"The gay agenda is coming home. The gay agenda is here! But you don't have to worry because there's nothing wrong with standing by our side."

The video received plenty of pushback from conservatives. "Man, this suuuure sounds like a cult, doesn't it?" an article for Not The Bee read. "This is grotesque and unacceptable!" tweeted Brigitte Gabriel of ACT for America.

Commentator Raheem Kaseem tweeted: "LGBT in 2010: ‘NO WE ARENT INTERESTED IN KIDS YOU BIGOT WE JUST WANNA GET MARRIED LIKE YOU.’" He proceeded to tweet "LGBT in 2021," directing followers to an article about the song.

Republican Ohio state legislator Christina Hagan said: "They are pompously singing about undermining traditional values of families." According to The Post Millennial, the video was made private after receiving 88 likes and 5,000 dislikes. The group said it made the video private out of concern for its members' safety. Although the original was removed, footage emerged on other YouTube pages and on Twitter.

Their performance also received praise from some. An SFist headline read: "Extremely Funny SF Gay Men’s Chorus Video Unleashes of Right-Wing Threats, Vitriol"

SFGMC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, but the group posted a lengthy reaction on Twitter.

In it, the SFGMC seemed to blame conservative media for the backlash.

"The far-right conservative media found our ‘Message…’ video and have taken it as their cause … They have taken the lyrics out of context to support a narrative that suits their intolerant and hateful needs," the message read.

It added that the video was obviously "tongue-in-cheek humor," claiming that the backlash has included "threats of harm."

The group also defended itself, stating: "After decades of children being indoctrinated and taught intolerance for anyone who is ‘other,’ from using the Bible as a weapon to reparative therapy, it's our turn. We have dedicated ourselves to being role models, teaching, spreading the message of love, tolerance and celebration through our music."